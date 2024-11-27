News & Insights

Cardno Limited to Delist from ASX: Key Takeaways

November 27, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Cardno (AU:CDD) has released an update.

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) has announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the decision to delist from the ASX, have been passed. Shareholders are advised to sell their shares before trading suspension on January 14, 2025, as future transactions will require private arrangements. This decision marks a pivotal moment for investors as the company prepares to exit the public market.

