Cardlytics Repays $46.1 Mln Convertible Notes, Focuses On Liquidity And Profitability

(RTTNews) - Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has fully repaid the remaining $46.1 million principal on its 1.00% convertible senior notes due September 15, 2025.

Following the repayment, the company holds $172.5 million in 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2029 and has $50 million drawn on its credit line. As of August 31, 2025, Cardlytics reported $92.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and confirmed compliance with all credit facility covenants.

Chief Financial Officer Alexis DeSieno emphasized that disciplined cash management remains a priority, with the company exploring options to optimize its cost structure, bolster liquidity, and navigate near-term challenges. DeSieno reiterated Cardlytics' commitment to achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for both 2025 and 2026.

CDLX currently trades at $1.28, or 14.29% higher on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.