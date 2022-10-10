Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholders have endured a 89% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 89% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 76% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 47% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Cardlytics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Cardlytics grew its revenue by 32% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 89%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Cardlytics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 89%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 21%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 21% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cardlytics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Cardlytics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

