Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholders have earned a 55% CAGR over the last three years

While Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 20% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 270% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Cardlytics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Cardlytics has grown its revenue at 14% annually. That's pretty nice growth. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 55% per year. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:CDLX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 18th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cardlytics shareholders have gained 43% (in total) over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 55% per year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cardlytics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cardlytics you should know about.

