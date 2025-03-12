CARDLYTICS Earnings Results: $CDLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARDLYTICS ($CDLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $74,000,000, beating estimates of $64,899,713 by $9,100,287.

CARDLYTICS Insider Trading Activity

CARDLYTICS insiders have traded $CDLX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 152,696 shares for an estimated $524,173 .

. ALEXIS DESIENO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,237 shares for an estimated $225,915 .

. CLIFFORD SOSIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,823 shares for an estimated $195,245 .

. NICHOLAS HOLLMEYER LYNTON (Chief Legal & Privacy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,777 shares for an estimated $52,792.

CARDLYTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of CARDLYTICS stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

