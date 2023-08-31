Cardlytics (CDLX) Price Target Increased by 88.89% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 88.89% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.84% from the latest reported closing price of 16.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLX is 0.12%, an increase of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 28,645K shares. The put/call ratio of CDLX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAS Investment Partners holds 5,416K shares representing 14.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,050K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 101.64% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,441K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 79.47% over the last quarter.

KPS Global Asset Management UK holds 1,219K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,125K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 193.91% over the last quarter.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.