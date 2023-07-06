Cardlytics (CDLX) Price Target Increased by 30.91% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 30.91% from the prior estimate of 7.01 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.82% from the latest reported closing price of 5.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 12.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLX is 0.10%, a decrease of 30.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 31,510K shares. The put/call ratio of CDLX is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAS Investment Partners holds 5,416K shares representing 15.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,825K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 46.09% over the last quarter.

General Equity Holdings holds 1,509K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 41.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,427K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 49.47% over the last quarter.

KPS Global Asset Management UK holds 1,219K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

