Cardlytics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CDLX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.42, changing hands as low as $103.43 per share. Cardlytics Inc shares are currently trading down about 17% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDLX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.09 per share, with $161.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.34.

