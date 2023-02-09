Cardiovascular Systems Spikes On Narrower Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) shares are gaining more than 48 percent higher on Thursday morning trade after the medical devices manufacturer reported second-quarter loss narrower than the prior year, supported by higher revenue.

The quarterly loss was $7.89 million or $0.20 per share compared to loss of $8.97 million or $0.23 per share a year ago.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.14 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Second-quarter revenue increased to $61.45 million from $59.14 million in the prior year. Analysts were looking for $64.83 million.

Currently, shares are at $19.71, up 48.11 percent from the previous close of $13.31 on a volume of 3,339,404.

