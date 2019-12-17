Cardiovascular Systems Sees Peripheral OAS Micro Crown Success

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII has successfully treated the first patient in Europe with its Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) 1.25 mm Micro Crown with GlideAssist (1.25 Micro Crown). The company has launched the 1.25 Micro Crown in Germany, in partnership with OrbusNeich, a leading provider of cardiovascular solutions.

This is a major achievement for the company toward strengthening its portfolio for the treatment of critical limb ischemia or CLI.

More About the 1.25 Micro Crown

The 1.25 Micro Crown is a minimally-invasive option to efficiently treat CLI by modifying calcified lesions below the knee and resuming blood flow to the foot.

The GlideAssist feature aids the 1.25 Micro Crown to rotate at a tedious speed of 5K rpm, thereby ensuring easier tracking and movement needed to access diffuse, calcified lesions located below the knee. The device’s dual mechanism of action of differential sanding and pulsatile forces will be critical in treating the challenging calcified lesions found below the knee.

Market Prospects

Per Zion Market Research, the global CLI treatment market reached a worth of $3.12 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $5.39 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Hence, this development comes at an ideal time for the company.

Recent Developments

Lately, Cardiovascular Systems has been witnessing significant progress with its OAS technology. In 2018, the company had launched OAS in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, in collaboration with its distribution partner, OrbusNeich.

In January 2019, the company treated the first patient in the UAE with its Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS.

In October 2019, the company announced its first successful patient treatment case with the Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS in the UAE.

Price Performance

In the past one year, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. The stock has rallied 58.9% compared with the industry’s 13.5% rise.

