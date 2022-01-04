Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) investors are sitting on a loss of 54% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 54% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 25% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 39% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Cardiovascular Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Cardiovascular Systems grew its revenue by 10% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 54% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CSII Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cardiovascular Systems in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, Cardiovascular Systems shareholders lost 54%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Cardiovascular Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

