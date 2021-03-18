Cardiovascular Systems' (CSII) WIRION Cures 1st U.S Patient

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII recently announced the treatment of the first U.S. patient with its WIRION Embolic Protection System (EPS). Notably, the device offers an efficient approach for lower extremity embolic protection.

In August 2019, Cardiovascular Systems acquired the WIRION Embolic Protection System and related assets from Gardia Medical Ltd., a wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary of Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

The recent development is a major breakthrough in the company’s mission to support a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated products intended to save limbs and improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral interventions.

WIRION at a Glance

WIRION is a distal embolic protection filter used to capture thrombus and debris that can be connected with all types of peripheral vascular intervention procedures, including atherectomy.

More in the News

Lawrence Garcia, MD, from St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, MA, and Dr. Shammas from Unity Point Health-Trinity Bettendorf in Davenport, Iowa, participated as investigators in the WIRION EPS in the Lower Extremities Arteries (WISE LE) study. Notably, WISE LE was a multicenter study performed in the United States and Germany, incorporating all commercially-available atherectomy systems.

Per personnel associated with the treatment, WIRION verified a major adverse event (MAE) rate of 1.9%, lower than the earlier reported rates for other lower extremity embolic protection filters. Notably, no clinically considerable distal embolization was observed when treated with WIRION.

Per Dr. Shammas, WIRION’s delivery and retrieval are easy with a minimal learning curve. Moreover, debris capture is very efficient, making WIRION remarkably appropriate for use with any atherectomy device.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global embolic protection devices market size was valued at $820.2 million in 2017 and is expected to see a CAGR of 8.4% by 2026. Rising cases of cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular surgeries and heavy investments in R&D of embolic devices are the key catalysts for the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Cardiovascular Systems announced the treatment of the first patient in Europe with its Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS). Notably, the use of Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS streamlines the treatment with a unique mechanism to successfully modify severe calcium and optimize stent performance.

During the same month, Cardiovascular Systems collaborated with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons (DCBs). The collaboration will enable Cardiovascular Systems to develop a new class of DCBs that will enhance patient outcome.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, shares of the company have gained 21.5% compared with the industry’s 11.1% rally.

