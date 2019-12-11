Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.07, changing hands as low as $42.96 per share. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSII's low point in its 52 week range is $24.84 per share, with $52.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.03.

