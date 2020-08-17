Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected (Revised)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII reported loss per share of 43 cents for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 against earnings per share of 4 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss however was a penny narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Full-year loss per share was 79 cents compared with a loss of a penny a year ago.

Net Sales

Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of $42.5 million declined 37.6% year over year. However, the top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%.

In fiscal 2020, revenues declined 4.6% to $236.5 million.

Segment Details

In the quarter under review, global Coronary device revenues decreased 41% year over year to $11.9 million. Domestic coronary revenues declined 44% from the year-ago period, primarily due to lower atherectomy unit volumes.

Global peripheral revenues decreased 36% to $30.6 million. Domestically, peripheral unit volumes decreased 35%.

Total U.S. revenues declined 38% to $40.5 million, while International revenues totaled around $2.1 million, a 17% decline.

Margin

Gross margin in the reported quarter was 76.2%, down 411 basis points (bps) year over year due to 40.8% fall in gross profit.

Meanwhile, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were down 20.5% to $34.9 million. Research and development (R&D) expenses escalated 25.1% to $11.8 million. Operating expenses overall declined 12.4% to $46.8 million. Operating loss in the reported quarter was14.4 million against operating profit of $1.3 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Position

The company exited the fiscal with cash and cash equivalents of $185.5 million, compared with $69.6 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2020.

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The company provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.Revenues are expected in the band of $55 million to $58 million, indicating sequential revenue growth of 29% to 36%.

Gross margin is expected in the range of 76% to 77%. The company expects to incur operating expenses in the range of $50 to $52 million.

Our Take

Cardiovascular Systems reported dismal sales performance for its fiscal fourth quarter. According to the company, amid the pandemic, there was a significant decline in STEMI activations as patients avoided hospitals and stayed home even when they were having a heart attack. However, worldwide peripheral revenues performed better than expected as hospital-based critical limb ischemia and limb salvage programs remained active throughout the quarter.

The company currently anticipates coronary procedures to steadily improve throughout the remainder of the calendar year.

