Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Coronary OAS Study Data Favorable

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII recently released results from a real-world optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging study at EuroPCR 2021 of Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) patients. Notably, the study showed exceptional performance with Diamondback 360 coronary OAS dual mode of action.

For investors’ note, Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS unique mechanism of action utilizes a patented combination of centrifugal force and differential sanding to safely and simply lessen arterial calcium, enabling successful stent delivery.

With the latest achievement, Cardiovascular Systems is likely to strengthen its coronary artery disease (CAD) products business.

More on the Study

The study included 25 patients with severely calcified lesions identified by coronary angiography, registered and treated by a single operator. Every patient got a pre-specified treatment algorithm, including minimum three runs of orbital atherectomy at low speed with OCT imaging pre- and post-OAS prior to stenting.

This strategy of peri-procedural OCT imaging in combination with lower speed orbital atherectomy is a paradigm shift in the effective treatment of the calcified coronary tree, and represents a new standard for patient outcomes and safety.

Study Findings

Severe calcification in coronary lesions slows down optimal stent delivery, expansion and apposition leading to high procedural complications and overall inferior results. The Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS employs a powerful dual mechanism of action to treat both superficial and deep calcium, thus helps in restoring native vessel compliance, simplifying procedural workflow, and enhancing percutaneous coronary intervention outcomes.

The study also demonstrates the benefits of imaging to optimize vessel preparation and reinforces the efficacy of orbital atherectomy’s unique mechanism of action, which both ablate and fracture calcium.

Notable Developments

In March 2021, Cardiovascular Systems announced the acquisition of a line of peripheral support catheters from WavePoint Medical, LLC. The addition of these products to Cardiovascular Systems’ portfolio extends the company’s ability to facilitate physicians to enhance the outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral and coronary interventions procedure. Additionally, the successful progress of a portfolio of CTO products will expand Cardiovascular Systems’ existing offering of coronary support products.

In February 2021, Cardiovascular Systems announced the first commercial use of the Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS in Europe. The first patient in Europe has been successfully treated with Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global atherectomy devices market was valued at $1.08 billion and is projected to reach a worth of $1.45 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The market is primarily growing on an expanding target patient population, continuous product development and commercialization, favorable medical reimbursements, and rising demand for minimally-invasive atherectomy procedures.

