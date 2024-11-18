Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase II Results

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) has released an update.

Cardiol Therapeutics has announced promising results from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study, showing that their drug CardiolRx™ significantly reduces pain and inflammation in patients with recurrent pericarditis. These findings pave the way for further clinical trials, potentially positioning CardiolRx™ as a groundbreaking treatment option in the pericarditis market. Investors might find these developments appealing as CardiolRx™ could address unmet medical needs, enhancing Cardiol’s market potential.

