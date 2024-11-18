News & Insights

Stocks

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase II Results

November 18, 2024 — 11:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cardiol Therapeutics has announced promising results from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study, showing that their drug CardiolRx™ significantly reduces pain and inflammation in patients with recurrent pericarditis. These findings pave the way for further clinical trials, potentially positioning CardiolRx™ as a groundbreaking treatment option in the pericarditis market. Investors might find these developments appealing as CardiolRx™ could address unmet medical needs, enhancing Cardiol’s market potential.

For further insights into TSE:CRDL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRDL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.