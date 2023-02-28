Markets
CDIO

Cardio Diagnostics Jumps After Launching Blood Test For Early Detection Of Coronary Heart Disease

February 28, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, are rising nearly 150% Tuesday morning following the launch of PrecisionCHD, a blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

PrecisionCHD, a non-invasive test detects coronary heart disease with better than 75% sensitivity in both men and women. the company said.

CDIO is at $3.15 currently. It has traded in the range of $0.79-$10.25 in the last 1 year.

