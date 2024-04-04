News & Insights

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Gains After Signing Telehealth Agreement With Navierre

April 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Navierre, a digital health technology platform. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

Cardio Diagnostics said this collaboration aims to expand access to its AI-enabled precision cardiovascular diagnostic tests nationwide.

Cardio Diagnostics' clinical tests, Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD, require a blood sample that can be collected in provider settings, at-home or via mobile phlebotomy. Through the Navierre partnership, these tools will now be accessible to a broader audience, breaking down barriers to specialty cardiovascular care.

The partnership with Navierre will help earlier detection, accessible specialty care, and personalized prevention.

Starting April 1, 2024, Cardio Diagnostics' precision heart health tests, including its AI-powered epigenetic-genetic cardiovascular risk, detection, and management tests, will be available to patients and clinicians through Navierre's platform.

This collaboration ensures that individuals can receive specialty cardiovascular care regardless of location with the most advanced and personalized diagnostic tools available.

