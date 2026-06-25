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Cardinal Infrastructure Prices Upsized Offering Of 4 Mln Shares At $73/shr; To Raise $292 Mln

June 25, 2026 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. (CDNL) announced the pricing of an upsized public offering of 4 million shares of its class A common stock at a price to the public at $73 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $292 million, before the underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

Furthermore, the company has provided underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of Class A Common Stock. The offering is expected to close on June 26, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stifel, William Blair and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.67 percent higher at $82.49, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 12.66 percent up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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