Is Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cardinal (CDNL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cardinal is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 90 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cardinal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNL's full-year earnings has moved 29.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CDNL has returned 70.7% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 2.3%. This shows that Cardinal is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG). The stock is up 41% year-to-date.

In Everus Construction Group, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cardinal is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Everus Construction Group, Inc., however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #178.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Cardinal and Everus Construction Group, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.