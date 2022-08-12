Cardinal Health's (NYSE:CAH) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cardinal Health is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$42b - US$29b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Cardinal Health has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Healthcare industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cardinal Health's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Cardinal Health, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 16% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Cardinal Health becoming one if things continue as they have.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 68%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 13%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line On Cardinal Health's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Cardinal Health is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 22% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

