Cardinal Health's (CAH) Latest Launch to Enhance Neonatal Feeding

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH recently launched its next-generation NTrainer System 2.0. The medical device is expected to help in reducing the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) length of stay for premature and newborn infants.

The NTrainer System 2.0 is currently the only FDA Class II biofeedback device designed to help newborns and infants born prematurely develop their non-nutritive sucking skills needed for independent oral feeding.

The latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen Cardinal Health’s Medical business.

Significance of the Launch

The NTrainer System is expected to improve vital pre-feeding skills in newborns and preterm infants, known as non-nutritive suck (NNS). NNS is crucial for the safe transition from feeding tubes to breast or bottle. This is a developmental milestone for preterm infants and has been recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics as the criterion for discharge from the NICU. Cardinal Health's NTrainer has been clinically proven to improve feeding outcomes while also reducing the length of NICU stay by utilizing its patented technology for improving NNS proficiency.

Also, the NTrainer System provides clinicians with the required objective data via real-time assessment technology to track the progress of an infant in developing pre-feeding skills. This is also likely to assure parent about their infants' progress and potential to thrive after discharge.

Per management, the NTrainer System is expected to aid some of the most vulnerable patients at the beginning of life via the biofeedback device to improve NNS patterns in newborns and infants born prematurely.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Spherical Insights, the global biofeedback instrument market was valued at $165.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $263.2 million by 2032 at a CAGR of approximately 4.8%. Factors like the increased prevalence of stress-related mental diseases and the growing need for improving vital pre-feeding skills in newborns and preterm infants are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is likely to provide a significant boost to Cardinal Health's business.

Recent Developments in Medical Segment

This month, Cardinal Health reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein it recorded a solid uptick in its overall top line. The company also recorded significant improvement in the Medical segment, driven by the execution of its Medical Improvement Plan.

In June, Cardinal Health announced its plans to build a new distribution center in the Greenville, SC, area to support its at-Home Solutions business.

In May, Cardinal Health Canada announced plans to open a new distribution center in the Greater Toronto Area. This was expected to expand its distribution footprint to nine strategic locations to better meet the medical and surgical product demands of the Canadian healthcare system.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 23.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.7% rise and the S&P 500’s 13.8% growth.



