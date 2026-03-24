Cardinal Health vs. McKesson: Which Healthcare Giant Is the Smarter Bet?

Cardinal Health CAH and McKesson MCK are two of the largest pharmaceutical distributors globally, playing a critical role in the healthcare supply chain. Cardinal Health has recently re-emerged with strong execution, driven by pharmaceutical strength and a focused turnaround strategy.

McKesson continues to demonstrate consistent, large-scale execution supported by its leadership in oncology and biopharma services. While both companies are delivering solid results, recent earnings trends suggest Cardinal Health is gaining incremental momentum, positioning it as an increasingly compelling investment opportunity.

What makes this comparison particularly relevant today is the divergence in their strategic positioning. Cardinal Health is transitioning from a restructuring phase into a growth-oriented model, leveraging specialty expansion, operational efficiency and portfolio optimization. In contrast, McKesson is operating from a position of strength, refining an already well-established platform centered on specialty distribution and oncology services.

This dynamic sets up a classic investment debate between a value-driven turnaround story with expanding margins for CAH and a premium, execution-led compounder of MCK — with the former currently offering a more attractive risk-reward profile.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, Cardinal Health has surged 33.8% compared with Mckesson’s rise of 15.8%. While the broader Medical sector declined 0.1%, the S&P 500 Index was down 1% in the same period.

6-Month Price Chart CAH vs MCK



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Momentum

Cardinal Health is showing renewed momentum, with second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues growing 19% and operating earnings rising 38%, driven by strong pharmaceutical demand and broad-based segment performance. Its Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment continues to lead growth, supported by specialty expansion and operational improvements.

McKesson, by comparison, maintains steady execution, with third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues increasing 11% and earnings per share (EPS) rising 16%, reflecting consistent demand across oncology, biopharma services and distribution. While highly reliable, its momentum appears more incremental than transformational.

Growth Outlook

Cardinal Health is positioned for upside as its efficiency initiatives and margin expansion strategies gain traction. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $10.15-$10.35, implying 23-26% growth, highlighting a compelling turnaround-plus-growth narrative. Expansion in specialty and MSO platforms further strengthens its forward trajectory. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s fiscal 2026 EPS has improved 3.5% to $10.31 in the past 60 days.

CAH’s Consensus Estimate Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

McKesson offers a more predictable growth outlook, with guidance implying 17-19% EPS growth supported by oncology and specialty distribution expansion. While durable, its growth profile appears steady rather than accelerating. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK’s fiscal 2026 EPS has improved 0.8% to $38.95 in the past 60 days.

MCK’s Consensus Estimate Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Appeal

Cardinal Health’s improving fundamentals, coupled with its ongoing transformation, position it as an attractive valuation opportunity with potential for multiple expansion as execution strengthens. Accelerating earnings growth and margin recovery further support a favorable risk-reward profile. The company currently trades at a Price to Earnings Forward 12 months (P/E F12M) ratio of 18.71, above the industry average of 17.14. CAH carries a Value Score of B.

CAH’s P/E F12M Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

McKesson, on the other hand, commands a premium valuation, reflecting its long-standing execution consistency and dominant position in pharmaceutical distribution and oncology services. This premium, however, may limit near-term upside relative to CAH. The company currently trades at P/E F12M ratio of 20.16, above the industry average of 17.14. MCK also carries a Value Score of B.

MCK’s P/E F12M Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Mix & Strategy

Cardinal Health is actively reshaping its portfolio, focusing on higher-margin segments, such as specialty distribution, nuclear and precision health and at-home solutions. Its strategic acquisitions and MSO platform expansion — such as Solaris Health — highlight its intent to unlock long-term value.

McKesson’s strategy centers around a highly focused portfolio, particularly in oncology and biopharma services, where it supports over 3,400 providers and continues to expand its specialty capabilities. This positioning provides stability but offers limited transformational upside.

Shareholder Returns

Cardinal Health offers a balanced shareholder return profile, combining reliable dividends with improving free cash flow generation, which has reached $1.8 billion year to date. Its disciplined capital allocation and ongoing share repurchases further enhance investor appeal.

McKesson emphasizes share buybacks and capital discipline, reflected in declining share count and strong EPS growth driven by operational efficiency. Although effective, its approach emphasizes steady capital returns over potential turnaround-driven upside.

Risk & Stability

Cardinal Health’s transformation strategy introduces execution risk, particularly around its GMPD turnaround and integration of acquisitions. However, this also creates an opportunity for outsized gains if execution remains strong.

McKesson is widely viewed as a steadier operator, benefiting from entrenched relationships, scale advantages, and a highly optimized business model. Its lower risk profile, however, comes with comparatively lower upside potential.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health stands out as a compelling “value plus turnaround” story, with improving fundamentals, strong pharmaceutical momentum, and expanding higher-margin businesses driving future growth. McKesson remains a high-quality compounder, delivering consistent performance and industry leadership, but with a more incremental growth profile.

Both Cardinal Health and McKesson are well positioned to benefit from structural growth in pharmaceutical distribution and specialty care. However, Cardinal Health’s accelerating earnings trajectory, improving margins, and strategic repositioning provide a more attractive combination of value and upside at this stage. While McKesson continues to offer dependable performance, Cardinal Health currently emerges as the smarter investment bet for investors seeking both growth and multiple expansion potential.

Both Cardinal Health and McKesson currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). However, CAH carries a VGM score of B compared to C for MCK, implying better growth potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.