Cardinal Health to sell medical device business in deal valued at $1 bln

March 12 (Reuters) - Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Friday it would sell its Cordis medical device business to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal valued at about $1 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;)) Keywords: CARDINAL HEALTH DIVESTITURE/ (URGENT)

