BioTech
CAH

Cardinal Health to sell Cordis medical device business in $1 bln deal

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Friday it would sell its Cordis medical device business to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

Updates with background

March 12 (Reuters) - Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N said on Friday it would sell its Cordis medical device business to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

While most assets and liabilities associated with the Cordis business will transfer to Hellman & Friedman, Cardinal will retain full authority for lawsuits related to inferior vena cava filters in the United States and Canada, as well as liability associated with these matters, the company said.

Cardinal Health expects a pre-tax loss of up to $120 million in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021 after the deal closes.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N sold the Cordis unit to Cardinal Health for $1.9 billion in 2015.

Cardinal, which has a market cap of $15 billion, is among the drug makers and distributors facing lawsuits for allegedly fuelling the opioid crisis in the United States.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH JNJ

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular