Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health To Sell Cordis Business To Hellman & Friedman

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health (CAH) said that it agreed to sell its Cordis business to Hellman & Friedman (H&F) for about $1 billion. The deal price includes buyer's assumption of certain liabilities and seller's retention of certain working capital accounts.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of Cardinal Health's fiscal year 2022.

Cardinal Health noted that it will classify the Cordis business as held for sale, which Cardinal Health expects to result in a pre-tax loss of up to $120 million in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021.

In addition, Cardinal Health was authorized to incur costs associated with the planned divestiture of up to $125 million, primarily in its fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular