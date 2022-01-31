Cardinal Health to pay $13 million to resolve U.S. kickback case

BOSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N has agreed to pay more than $13 million to resolve allegations that it paid doctors kickbacks to purchase specialty pharmaceutical products from it rather than rivals, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement was announced by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in Boston and resolves claims first raised in whistleblower lawsuits filed under the False Claims Act.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

