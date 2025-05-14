Cardinal Health Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) is a leading global healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. With a market cap of $35.5 billion, it serves over 100,000 locations worldwide, including hospitals, pharmacies, and laboratories.

CAH stock has soared 51.2% over the past 52 weeks and is up 25.4% in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 12.7% gains over the past year and a marginal surge on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CAH has also surpassed the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s (XHS) 8.2% gains over the past year and 8.8% rise in 2025.

Cardinal Health surged to a record high on May 1, closing 3% higher, after reporting strong fiscal Q3 earnings and raising its full-year EPS guidance to $8.05–$8.16, surpassing the consensus estimate of $7.96. The company remains in a long-term 3-year uptrend, bolstered by steady performance in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments. It posted an adjusted profit of $2.35 per share, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $2.15 per share. However, its revenue of $54.88 billion fell short of the forecasted $55.03 billion.

For the current year ending in June, analysts expect Cardinal’s earnings to grow 7.8% year-over-year to $8.12 per share. Furthermore, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the CAH stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” and four “Hold” ratings.

On May 5, Morgan Stanley (MS) raised its price target on Cardinal Health from $142 to $166, while maintaining an “Overweight” rating. The firm cites steady utilization supporting Core Pharma growth and believes Cardinal has potential for further re-rating, with the analyst highlighting the current period as a "Golden Era" for drug distribution.

CAH’s mean price target of $154.88 suggests a 4.5% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $173 indicates a 16.7% upside potential.

