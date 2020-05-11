Cardinal Health Stock Climbs on Strong Earnings

The drug distributor Cardinal Health reported strong third-quarter earnings on Monday morning, sending shares up 5.8% in morning trading.

The company reported earnings of $1.62 a share for the quarter, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus by 17 cents. Cardinal also maintained its previously issued guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings of between $5.20 and $5.40 a share.

The report continued a trend of health-care companies reporting solid sales figures for the start of the year, but warning of troubles to come.

“We remain committed to delivering products and solutions to front-line health care providers so they can safely serve and treat patients around the world,” the company’s CEO, Mike Kaufmann, said in a statement. “As we look toward and beyond the fourth quarter, we will continue to take strategic actions to fulfill this mission.”

Cardinal (CAH) said that revenue for its pharmaceuticals segment was up 12% since the same quarter the previous year, which the company attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue in its medical segment rose 5%, compared with the same quarter last year.

But Cardinal said it expected “a significant net negative impact” in both its medical and pharmaceutical segments in its current quarter, as elective medical procedures are being deferred.

Shares of Cardinal climbed steeply in premarket trading, and was up as much as 13% at times, before moderating.

“Very similar to other supply chain constituents in that the calendar first quarter was very strong, benefiting from Covid-19,” wrote Jefferies health-care trading desk analyst Jared Holz on Monday morning. “But that subsequent months will be much tougher as some of these fundamental advantages abate.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.