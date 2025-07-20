Cardinal Health Stock (CAH) Opinions on Upcoming Q4 Financial Results

Recent discussions on X about Cardinal Health (CAH) have centered around the company’s upcoming fourth-quarter and year-end financial results for fiscal year 2025, set to be released on August 12. Many users are speculating on the potential impact of these results, with some expressing optimism due to recent analyst upgrades, such as a raised price target from a major financial institution. The anticipation is palpable as investors await insights into the healthcare giant’s performance amidst a volatile market.

Additionally, there’s chatter about Cardinal Health’s strategic moves, including potential acquisitions and their role in the medical device sector, which has sparked curiosity among followers. Some have pointed to the company’s history of integrating smaller firms as a possible driver of future growth. This blend of financial anticipation and strategic speculation keeps the conversation around CAH dynamic and engaging.

Cardinal Health Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAH stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

Cardinal Health Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 531 institutional investors add shares of Cardinal Health stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cardinal Health Government Contracts

We have seen $392,647,628 of award payments to $CAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Cardinal Health Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAH in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

Cardinal Health Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAH recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $190.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $180.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $179.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $170.0 on 05/02/2025

