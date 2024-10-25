Cardinal Health to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 1, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.98%. CAH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 13.47%.

Q1 Estimates for Cardinal Health

For the fiscal first quarter, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.83 per share, indicating an improvement of 0.55% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The same for revenues is pegged at $54.01 billion, implying a decline of 6% year over year.

Factors to Note

From the fiscal third quarter of 2024, Cardinal Health started reporting its results under new operating segments — Pharmaceutical and Specialty solutions, Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD) segment, nuclear at-home and OptiFreight.

The fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 witnessed an uptick in revenues in the pharmaceutical segment, which amounted to approximately $55.6 billion, up 13% on a year-over-year basis. The Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions segment’s performance highlighted branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing customers. The segment's profit increased 8% during the fiscal fourth quarter. This momentum is likely to have continued in the fiscal first quarter as well. Moreover, the rising demand for GLP-1 medications is likely to have acted as a tailwind.

Higher contributions from brand and specialty products, as well as the effectiveness of the generics program, drove the positive outcome of the pharmaceutical segment in the last reported quarter. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

The medical segment’s revenues grew 2% year over year in the last reported quarter, driven by growth in at-home Solutions and GMPD. The segment’s profit was $47 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. This upside was driven by an improvement in net inflationary impacts, including mitigation initiatives, which are likely to have boosted the medical segment’s results in the fiscal first quarter as well.

In March 2024, Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of Specialty Networks, which is likely to expand the company’s offerings with physicians in the areas of urology, GI, and rheumatology. Specialty Networks has a proven platform in PPS analytics that the company is likely to further invest in fiscal 2025 and look to extend to other therapeutic areas such as oncology.

Cardinal Health's integration of Specialty Networks has been progressing well, with positive feedback from providers and robust insight-generation capabilities for clinicians. This is expected to have accelerated the company's data and research opportunities with biopharma manufacturers. Leveraging Specialty Networks' neurology expertise to enhance oncology services aligns with Cardinal's strategy for Navista, its oncology practice alliance. The acquisition is poised to be a significant growth driver in the coming quarters, with further updates anticipated in the upcoming earnings report.

Cardinal Health's recent opening of a 350,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina, equipped with the fastest order fulfillment system in the market, along with similar systems in Ohio and a planned Texas facility for 2025, is expected to drive growth and enhance operational efficiency. These new distribution centers are likely to aid the company’s supply chain, thus improving revenues. Cardinal Health is likely to provide further updates in this regard in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Cardinal Health

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cardinal Health this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -6.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank: Cardinal Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

