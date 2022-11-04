Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update

November 04, 2022 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023 in the range of $5.05 to $5.40 per share.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that this guidance includes an update to Medical segment profit outlook to flat to 20% decline, from 10% growth to 10% decline, which reflects the impact of the previously announced simplification actions.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAH

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter