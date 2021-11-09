Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Reaffirms FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q1 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $5.60 to $5.90 per share.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.76 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that this guidance includes an update to Medical segment profit outlook to mid-single to low-double digit percentage decline, from low-double digit percentage growth.

Looking ahead, the company announced long-term segment profit targets of low to mid-single digit growth in the Pharmaceutical segment and mid to high-single digit growth in the Medical segment. The company is also targeting to average a double-digit combined adjusted earnings per share growth and dividend yield.

For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to the company of $271 million or $0.94 per share, compared to a net loss of $253 million or $0.86 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.29 per share, compared to $1.51 last year.

Revenues for the quarter grew 13 percent to $43.97 billion from $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.33 per share on revenues of $41.93 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular