Cardinal Health Raises FY21 Adj. Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) raised its adjusted earnings outlook for fiscal year 2021 to a range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share from the prior range of $5.65 to $5.95 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.88 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cardinal Health also said its board of directors recently approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4859 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

