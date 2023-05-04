News & Insights

Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Raises FY23 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance By $0.35 At Midpoint

May 04, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health (CAH) reported third-quarter net profit attributable to company of $345 million or $1.34 per share compared to a loss of $1.39 billion or $5.05 per share, previous year. Non-GAAP operating earnings increased 11% to $606 million due to a significant increase in Pharmaceutical segment profit, partially offset by a decline in Medical segment profit. Non-GAAP EPS increased 20% to $1.74. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $50.5 billion, an increase of 13% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $49.71 billion in revenue.

Cardinal Health raised and narrowed its fiscal 2023 guidance range for non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to company to $5.60 to $5.80, from $5.20 to $5.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.