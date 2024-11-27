News & Insights

Cardinal Health price target raised to $125 from $110 at Jefferies

November 27, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the firm’s price target on Cardinal Health (CAH) to $125 from $110 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The recent GI Alliance, Integrated Oncology Network, and Specialty Networks deals are good moves for Cardinal Health, though Advanced Diabetes Supply serves a different purpose and Jefferies would be more cautious on Continuous Glucose Monitoring distribution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

