Cardinal Health price target raised to $125 from $110 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the firm’s price target on Cardinal Health (CAH) to $125 from $110 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The recent GI Alliance, Integrated Oncology Network, and Specialty Networks deals are good moves for Cardinal Health, though Advanced Diabetes Supply serves a different purpose and Jefferies would be more cautious on Continuous Glucose Monitoring distribution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.