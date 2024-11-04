Cardinal Health price target raised to $120 from $110 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Cardinal Health (CAH) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the “solid’ fiscal Q1 earnings report.
