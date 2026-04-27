Cardinal Health Pre-Q3 Analysis: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock Now?

Cardinal Health CAH is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $62.4 billion and $2.81 per share, respectively. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAH have improved 1 cent to $10.32 for 2026 and 2 cents to $11.59 for 2027 over the past 30 days.

CAH heads into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings release following a strong first-half finish, marked by broad-based profit growth across all five operating segments, including accelerating momentum in specialty, and continued progress in its GMPD turnaround. Second-quarter performance was driven by robust pharmaceutical demand, expanding contributions from recent acquisitions, and strength across higher-growth businesses such as Nuclear, at-Home Solutions and OptiFreight. The key question for investors now is whether that momentum carried into the third quarter as customer onboarding benefits normalize, tougher comparisons emerge in theranostics and broader macro, tariff and pricing pressures remain in focus.

Cardinal Health’s close peers, Cencora COR and McKesson MCK, are slated to announce their quarterly numbers in the upcoming weeks. (Stay up to date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Earnings Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, CAH delivered an earnings surprise of 10.04%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 9.3%.

In the last reported quarter, Cencora and McKesson delivered an earnings surprise of 0.25% and 0.32%, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cardinal Health this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CAH has an Earnings ESP of -0.66% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Key Factors Likely to Have Driven Q3 Performance

Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment is expected to have remained the key growth driver in fiscal third-quarter 2026, supported by healthy pharmaceutical demand, continued specialty expansion and steady contributions from customer wins secured over the past year. Management highlighted stronger-than-expected demand trends in the second quarter, and investors will look for potential signs that this momentum carried into the fiscal third quarter, even as comparisons become tougher.

Specialty is likely to have been a key major area of focus in the quarter. The company previously indicated specialty revenue is on pace to exceed $50 billion in fiscal 2026, driven by strength in oncology, urology and biopharma services. Continued traction in Sonexus patient-support programs, expanding MSO platforms and the integration of Solaris Health are expected to have supported results. However, investors may also watch whether elevated first-half demand normalizes, as management had suggested.

Segmental Performance Outlook

Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions:The segment is likely to have continued as Cardinal Health’s largest revenue and earnings contributor in the fiscal third quarter. Broad demand across brand, specialty and generics products, along with stable Red Oak generics dynamics, is likely to have supported results during the fiscal third quarter. GLP-1 products might have continued contributing to top-line growth, while acquisitions such as Solaris Health could have added incremental benefits.

Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD):GMPD is expected to have sustained its turnaround momentum, aided by Cardinal Health brand growth, improved service levels and cost-efficiency initiatives. Management had noted that the fiscal second-quarter upside was tied to distributor inventory restocking, which is expected to normalize in the fiscal third quarter. As a result, investors will closely watch whether underlying margin improvement offsets this headwind and ongoing tariff pressures during the fiscal third-quarter earnings call.

Other Growth Businesses:Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions, at-Home Solutions and OptiFreight Logistics are expected to have remained important growth contributors. Strong theranostics demand, ADS integration benefits within at-Home Solutions and continued shipment growth at OptiFreight are likely to have supported strong performance in the quarter to be reported. However, tougher year-over-year comparisons in the Nuclear business may have led to moderate growth rates in the quarter.

CAH's Price Performance

Cardinal Health’s shares have lost 2.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s 4.2% decline. The company’s shares have underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s gain of 4.7%, whereas they have outperformed the Zacks Medical sector’s decrease of 8.1%.

CAH has underperformed MCK’s 0.9% growth but outperformed COR’s 8.8% decline year to date.



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Conclusion

Cardinal Health has strong fundamental drivers supporting its longer-term growth story, along with a favorable Zacks Rank and a solid Style Score of B, indicating above-average overall characteristics. Still, whether the company can deliver another earnings beat in the fiscal third quarter remains uncertain, given tougher comparisons and normalization trends across some businesses. Therefore, investors may be better served waiting for the earnings release before initiating fresh positions.

Although the stock continues to trade at a premium to its industry, that valuation appears supported by Cardinal Health’s resilient core distribution franchise, accelerating specialty mix, improving margins and diversified growth platforms. Existing shareholders may continue holding the stock, while new investors should wait for the fiscal third-quarter results and updated management commentary before making an entry decision.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.