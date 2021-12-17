Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will increase its dividend on the 15th of January to US$0.49. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Cardinal Health's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Cardinal Health's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Cardinal Health Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:CAH Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.78 to US$1.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Although it's important to note that Cardinal Health's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Cardinal Health that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

