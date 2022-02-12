Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.49

The board of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.49 per share on the 15th of April. This means the annual payment is 3.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Cardinal Health's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Cardinal Health's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 90.9%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

NYSE:CAH Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Cardinal Health Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.86, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.6% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cardinal Health's EPS has declined at around 14% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 5 warning signs for Cardinal Health that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

