Cardinal Health Lifts FY26 Adj. Earnings View Above Market

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products, on Tuesday lifted its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings outlook again, driven by strong performance and execution across its five operating segments.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 1.3 percent, trading at $205.01.

Jason Hollar, CEO of Cardinal Health, stated, "Our team's execution against our strategic growth plan continues to deliver meaningful results, and as a demonstration of our confidence and momentum, we are pleased to again raise our expectations for fiscal year 2026."

For fiscal 2026, Cardinal Health now expects adjusted earnings per share of at least $10.00, higher than its prior guidance range of $9.65 to $9.85.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $9.83 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company projects that its Specialty revenues will surpass $50 billion in fiscal 2026, marking a 16 percent compounded annual growth rate or CAGR over three years. According to the firm, robust demand across specialty distribution, the expansion of its MSO platforms and over 30 percent anticipated revenue growth in BioPharma Solutions in fiscal 2026 will benefit the revenue growth.

The firm said it plans to highlight significant progress with its strategic growth initiatives during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

In addition, Cardinal Health confirmed the transition of its manufacturer distribution service agreements for all branded pharmaceutical products impacted by the 2026 Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

The company is scheduled to provide further details and updates on its upcoming second quarterearnings callon February 5.

