Cardinal Health Launches 3-in-1 Continuous Vital Signs Monitoring System

June 04, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Wednesday said it has launched Kendall DL Multi System, a new medical device to help continuously monitor three vital signs including cardiac activity, blood oxygen level and temperature, in the U.S.

This single-patient use cable and lead wire system helps to reduce cross-contamination associated with reusable lead wires.

The Kendall DL Multi System's proprietary design features clinically proven technology to reduce the incidence of false alarms and motion-related artifacts in electrocardiogram (ECG) tracings.

"The product streamlines steps that clinicians must follow to provide effective care and controls common lead wire clutter with its built-in cable management system," said Rachel Schott, global vice president for specialty products at Cardinal Health.

