Cardinal Health, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

As you might know, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$39b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 66%, coming in at just US$0.40 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CAH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cardinal Health's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$168.4b in 2022, which would reflect a reasonable 7.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 24% to US$4.88. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$168.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.82 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$62.44, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Cardinal Health, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$71.00 and the most bearish at US$56.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 6.0% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 5.6% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.8% per year. It's clear that while Cardinal Health's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cardinal Health going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Cardinal Health , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

