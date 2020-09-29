Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.486 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.55, the dividend yield is 4.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAH was $47.55, representing a -21.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.69 and a 21.76% increase over the 52 week low of $39.05.

CAH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC). CAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$12.48. Zacks Investment Research reports CAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.34%, compared to an industry average of -6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL)

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEO with an increase of 19.28% over the last 100 days. OMFL has the highest percent weighting of CAH at 1%.

