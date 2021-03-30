Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.486 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CAH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAH was $62.46, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.76 and a 40.11% increase over the 52 week low of $44.58.

CAH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC). CAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.69. Zacks Investment Research reports CAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.64%, compared to an industry average of 19.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDOG with an increase of 32.5% over the last 100 days. FTHI has the highest percent weighting of CAH at 2.82%.

