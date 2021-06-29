Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.491 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.25, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAH was $57.25, representing a -9.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.96 and a 28.22% increase over the 52 week low of $44.65.

CAH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and McKesson Corporation (MCK). CAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.9. Zacks Investment Research reports CAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.72%, compared to an industry average of 22.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAH Dividend History page.

