Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.491 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.05, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAH was $52.05, representing a -17.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.96 and a 13.52% increase over the 52 week low of $45.85.

CAH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and McKesson Corporation (MCK). CAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports CAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 2.24%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cah Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QDIV with an increase of 6.54% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of CAH at 4.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.