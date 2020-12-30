Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.486 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.5, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAH was $53.5, representing a -11.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.69 and a 37% increase over the 52 week low of $39.05.

CAH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC). CAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports CAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.78%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAH as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (NOBL)

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 30.48% over the last 100 days. NOBL has the highest percent weighting of CAH at 1.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.