Cardinal Health Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $239 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $235 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $60.159 billion from $59.867 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $239 Mln. vs. $235 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $60.159 Bln vs. $59.867 Bln last year.

