Cardinal Health Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):

Earnings: $235 million in Q4 vs. -$56 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.96 in Q4 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $450 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Revenue: $59.867 billion in Q4 vs. $53.421 billion in the same period last year.

